In Georgia, fertile ground, Republicans want to “reclaim the truth”

“Americans need to know what happened, who was affected.” Sunglasses pushed up in her hair, Kerry Wright is relieved. With Donald Trump about-faced, finally favoring the release of Jeffrey Epstein’s “files,” his disappointment was temporary. Last year, it was Trump’s promise of transparency on the issue that got Kerry to vote for him. “I’m glad he changed his stance,” Marjorie Taylor approves of the fifty-year-old after he parks his SUV on the main street of Rome, a small town in Georgia nestled between the valleys and mountains of Green’s constituency.