It was warm in Corsica on Saturday, November 15th. In the streets of Ajaccio and Bastia, about 2,000 people marched, according to police estimates, while organizers claimed the number was closer to 3,000. They gathered under the banner “Assassini, Mafiosi, Fora!” (Murderers, mafiosi, out!). The protest was organized by two anti-mafia groups, various associations, the Via Campagnola agricultural union, and several political figures who united to call for greater coordination in their efforts.

For a population of 355,000, this turnout may seem low, but it was larger than the protests held in Ajaccio on March 8, following the accidental death of 18-year-old Chloe Aldovarandi. “This is just a step,” stated Martel Jean-Toussaint Placenzotti, from the Massimo Sussini conglomerate, named after his nephew who was killed in Carges in 2019.

Today, in Ajaccio, they marched under the banner “Pierre Alessandri,” passionately defending farmland.