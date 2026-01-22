While geopolitics resembles an overheated building plagued by bearing problems

book Is all this really serious? The ups and downs of the world, the centuries-old wars, the historical animosities, when viewed as neighborly wars within an immeasurably overheated condominium, suddenly disarmament looks easy. In a comic book that consumes itself, War of Neighbors. Geopolitics in building heights (Dargaud, 2025), Mikko, a high school philosophy teacher, supported by his fellow teacher Péron (Aurélien Péron), transforms the world into a giant building. Each continent occupies one floor, and each country, one apartment.

Using this technique, the rise of the post-war world order, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, tensions between India and Pakistan, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, global warming… are drawn in a didactic way, Sometimes using dark humor to make the reader understand the major issues of the contemporary world. When the drawings are no longer sufficient, Professor Perron offers a brief summary of the questions addressed on one page.

To set the scene, a paranoid character, promoter Jean-Seb, hovers around the owner bordering on indecency. He appreciates apartments with or without sea view. Admits that the decor is sometimes minimalist and boring (Sweden). “It is, we’re not going to lie, hyperhumid, DPE (Energy Performance Assessment) Not good, bad food, bad decor… but good food”The United Kingdom abbreviates promoters when presenting “apartments”.

“Inflammatory Competition”

Then Jean-Seb opens the door to Palestine’s apartment, in ruins, admitting that the place needs some work “Great potential”. He brandishes the ad hoc solution, showing the prospectus of the “Donald Project” and his idea of ​​a “rivera” in Gaza. A reference to Donald Trump’s unquenchable ambition to build the Palestinian enclave, whose civilian population has been massacred and starved by Israel, into a luxury tourist resort and a tech hub awash in US and Gulf state money.

