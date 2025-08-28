ERC offers training activities promoted by radio

The ERC published research on the renewal of the radio license on Thursday, 2021, where it proposed to strengthen the investigation into the license renewal system and adopt training and manuals of good practice.

“License Renewal 2024 for Radio Activities practice 2024” The 276 focuses on the renewal of the local radio license, which took place at the end of 2023 and within the first semester of 2025, and whose exexpiry is024.

In the documents, the regulatory entity for the media (ERC) Recommendations include the integration aspect of a more effective, transparent, and equitable regulatory structure.

These include “the semen of permanent updates, the license renovation procedure as a guarantee with the principles of transparency, validity and editorial responsibility, and promoting the promotion and promotion of good practical manuals by radio operators”.

According to the regulator, the work is now published “deepens the characteristics of local radios, especially their structure in terms of transparency, programming models and collaborative mobility”.

The purpose of studying is “Evidence of the continuous regulatory monitoring of the sectors required for regional solidarity, informative diversity, and the vitality of local communication.”

The document also reflects on the legal validity of the title of qualification before the current radio law, in which case the main permit law has not been established on the renewal of the law, the activity was legally performed, and accessably applied paragraph 1 and 2 for the radio law, determining the validity for it, determining them for this.

The study also presents the ideal evolution of broadcast in Portugal.