Father injured in Meloon shooting

A father was wounded in a shooting incident in a building in Melun (Seine-et-Marne) in the Amont district on Tuesday, 14 October. The latter was at home with his wife and children when shots were fired at his apartment door.

The front door of this Melon couple’s home is riddled with six bullet holes. Around 10:30 p.m. This Tuesday, there was a shooting at this building in the Almont district. Six shots were fired at the door of the first-floor apartment.

“I think it was a shotgun because it went off really loud,” a resident of the building testified anonymously to CNEWS, gauging the intensity of the heavy weapon blast by simulating the sound of the explosion.

Several bullets went through the front door of the couple and their children’s home. At the time of the incident, the family was in bed, but the father was wounded in the leg by a projectile, reported the Melun prosecutor, who noted that police found three weapons in the couple’s apartment.

Sensitive Almont district

“A hundred police officers, besides the Anti-Crime Brigade (BAC), three police trucks, and ten vehicles of the Mobile Emergency and Resuscitation Structure (SMUR) came to the spot because a father was shot,” lamented a neighbor of the victim.

Firefighters later took care of them and took them to the hospital. The investigation into the attempted voluntary manslaughter was handed over to the organized and specialized crime division of the judicial police, said the Republic of Seine-et-Marne, especially emphasizing that the building is known to have deal points on the street. No one has been arrested so far.

“We are fed up; we really should stop these people. There is a form of impunity with all these thugs,” Christian lamented to CNUS. This melounais has boasted for twenty years that he is “not afraid of words”, before adding: “This scoundrel, who knows that he risks nothing, resumes his misdeeds”. Worried, Christian assured that he no longer goes out in the evening, when it comes to picking up his wife, who no longer goes out alone.

Shooting in Melon escalated over the months. Last August, a man opened fire on the driver of a car, then stopped in the Mejoreaux district. The victim was saved. In February, about ten shots were fired from a car in the Almont district, causing no injuries. A month earlier at the same location, a shot hit the facades of several buildings without causing any injuries. Enough to deeply shock residents.