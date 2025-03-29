Round Earth Token 2049 will host launch event in Dubai

Target Earth presents me Network V 2.0 in Dubai with token 2049 with blockchain innovation and exercise awards

Gol Earth has surpassed 1 million users in his first year and 600,000 KYC checks.

Meta Earth, Modular Blockchain Project, will hold the official launch event in Dubai from April 30 to May 1, 2025.

As the only modular blockchain among sponsors, the target world has increased significantly, with it More than 1 million users and KYC verification completed in the first year of about 600,000.

The event will include the main controversy of the industry, the ME Network V 2.0 and 300+ views will include interaction opportunities with leaders and top media representatives. Participants will have access to more than $ 1 million rewards during the event.

The ME Network V 2.0’s formal launch has been determined May 1, 2025 Local time between 7pm and 7pm.

Based on the success of its public testing event explorer tours, Gol Earth ME Network V 1.0 will present the conversion to ME Network V 2.0 modular version. The presentation will highlight technical innovation, ecosystem development and strategic plans. Some of the main issues that will be addressed are:

Central innovation at my network V 2.0.

Global Strategic Plans and Ecosystem Roadmaps.

Modular Blockchain progresses in the sector.

Gol Earth will start promoting an aerDrop, including gifts in place included in them More than a thousand mysterious awards are worth more than a thousand. Participants can take part in the distribution of prizes during the event.



The event will combine blockchain professionals, more than 300 personalities, top media, industrial leaders and investors. The debates will focus on blockchain, decentralized ecology and future adoption of web3.

Founding party Meta Earth will share its aspects, trajectory and strategic aspects with the growth of community and expansion of ecosystem at ME Network V 2.0. Will also address the relevant issues:

Source of the project and strategic management.

Increasing community and future initiatives.

Technical frames and innovative road maps.

Round Earth is a modular standard network, high effectiveness and infinite scales – ME network – which supports high consent data processing for Traditional derived industrial applications.

Enriched-Id and ME Pass-which protects personal and active data through the DID system (decentral identifier), which reflects personal sovereignty and equality, which gives a universal basic income (UBI) without a distinction. Its economic model encourages human happiness and environmental balance for sustainable development.

For more information, visit the official website of Meta Earth.

