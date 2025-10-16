Azores. CDS-PP salutes courage that has boosted competitiveness – Observer

Follow our liveblog about politics.

This Thursday, the CDS-PP/Açores praised the “political courage” of the regional government (PSD/CDS-PP/PPM) for adopting a “coherent policy” that made it possible to increase the “connectivity” and “competitiveness” of the island of Terceira in terms of accessibility and tourism.

“The connection of the island of Terceira with the outside world is essential for all Azorean residents, businessmen, and local producers, and, of course, for the tourists who visit us. In this sense, the Regional Government of the Azores is working”, said Deputy Pedro Pinto in a political statement, during the plenary session of the Assembly in Horta.

The centrist points out the new deployment of an automatic weather station, investing more than 733 thousand euros, and creating incentive programs to attract new routes to Lajes Airport, which puts that infrastructure “on par with other airports in the region.”

“These measures constitute an integrated strategy: increasing connectivity, strengthening security, and increasing the competitiveness of Terceira. These advances, which first and foremost serve the public and, as a natural result, also strengthen tourism”, he highlighted.

Pedro Pinto, elected to the Azorean Parliament by the Terceira Circle, praised the work of the regional executive’s vice-president, Artur Lima, who was also leader of the CDS-PP in the region, considering it “a sustainable vision, which combines transport, aviation security, investment and economic development”.

“It is not about privileges for Terceira, but about equal opportunities. And these decisions show that, with political courage, it is possible to bring concrete results”, he emphasized.

In the debate, Socialist José Tost warned of a decline in tourism in Terceira and considered that the CDS-PP’s political declaration “highlights the division within the regional government”, as the centrists are “completely unable to protect the island”.

The Secretary of Tourism, Mobility and Infrastructure denied that tourism is declining in Terceira and highlighted the “great growth potential of Lajes”, reiterating that the regional government “wants to increase tourism, but above all to increase income from tourism”.

Paulo Gomes (PSD) criticized previous PS governments (from 1996 to 2020) for “lacking the vision” to design Lajes airport for “passenger growth”.

Chaga deputy Francisco Lima warned that “Terceira had to sink in tourism for the government to find a solution”, while Nuno Barata highlighted the drop in some tourism indicators on the island, despite the financial efforts of Azores Airlines.

The Azores Parliament consists of 57 deputies with 3 from the PSD bench,33 from the PS,5e from Chega,2o from CDS-PP,1e from IL,1e from PAN,1e from BE, and 1 from PPM.