In Jubila’s trial, an investigation characterized by the ubiquitous presence of the press – Liberation

Posted on by Dave Hernandez
1 min read

This is a question that runs through the entire Jubilee trial: the ultra-media coverage of this criminal event, serialized endlessly. The first day alone showed all the Jubilee craziness: a swarm of lenses and cameras clustered around the glass box where the accused took his place. Cédric Jubillar basking in his sick reputation under a swarm of journalists… “A fair animal,” Attorney General, Nicholas Ruff condemned.

Symptoms of Delirium: Special Correspondent of the Program daily The 38-year-old plaster painter and his lawyer lost their accreditation on the second day after recording and broadcasting a conversation between Messe Emmanuel Franck and Alexander Martin – including Strictly

Source link

Avatar for Dave Hernandez
Dave Hernandez

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours