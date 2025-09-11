According to Jerusalem’s French Bible and Archaeological School (EBAF), which is responsible for the deposit, a building in Gaza was removed on Thursday, September 7, prompting the Israeli army to provide shelter to the residents. “This is a high-risk operation, in a very dangerous context for all actors; it is really the last moment rescued, “EBAF director AFP told Olivier Pokilon.

On Wednesday morning, Israeli authorities summoned the EBAF -academic institutions established by the Dominican Brothers in the late 19th century – a Gazoui housing tower to remove their archaeological deposits, as they feared that they could soon be targeted by Brother Pokilon.

The Israeli army was not confirmed by the AFP, but several sources said that France (especially through its general consulate in Jerusalem), UNESCO, and Jerusalem’s Latin patriarchy made it possible for a few hours to fly on the front line with the help of the archaeological treasury.

“But there is no international player on the site, no more infrastructure, and so we had to find our solutions, transportation, and ways for workers when we didn’t do anything. g”Brother describes Pokillon, not wanting to express the objects where the objects were sheltered.

“We did it in a very discreet manner that we did not endanger human life, as a religious organization,” Fethen mentions that the Israeli army continues its operation in Gaza, where it has destroyed one tower after another for a week, the towers of the building used according to Hamas military.

About 180 m³ of cub elements collected on the five main archaeological sites of the Gaza Strip are about 180 mm cubes, especially the Saint-Hellerian monastery, listed as a World Heritage Site of Humanity. All these sites have been damaged by a Bible school that is concerned about the future of mosaics, “Unique, ” Left in the open air despite their fragility.

Because, brother remembers Pokilon, “This is a highly ancient heritage tihay, highly valuable for this region, which shows the legacy and coexistence of people, cultures and religions”The Especially since the two museums of the Gaza Strip, one was destroyed, and the other over Israel, the Palestinian Islamist movement on the unprecedented attack on Hamas, has suffered a heavy damage since the war began on October 222.

According to several researchers, there are areas that the AFP has maintained due to war and bombing, and there are thousands of these housing deposits.

This Heritage Tahiyah was re-invented in terms of the Israeli-Palestinian Peace Agreement in Oslo (1993). In 1995, the All-New Gaza Purana Service launched its first archaeological projects with the help of the French Bible and Archaeological School in Jerusalem.

Over the years, the ancient Greek ports of Anthodon or a Roman Necropolis have been exposed. In Gaza, the excavations here were interrupted by the Hamas occupation and Israeli blockade in 2007, before resuming a project of the British Council, especially the NGO Premier Emergency International (PUI) project.

Today, when Israel is considering the victory of Gaza and negotiating for a ceasefire, the excavation is a remote horizon to resume. “We have saved a beautiful game, but in a rescue, there is essentially broken, and the preferences will always be regretted. “The EBAF and the PUI project have reported the scientific coordinator, archaeologist, Rena Elter.

He emphasized that archaeological deposits were particularly important because the search collection was scientifically classified. “There are so many things that are broken or lost, which were taken or painted, so scientific data is stored, “He assured. “Perhaps this is the only trace that will be in books, publishing, libraries in the history of Gaza archeology.”