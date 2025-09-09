Just named, New Swedish Health Minister Health Vanish (Video)

A video by the new Swedish Health Minister, Elisabet LAN, on Tuesday, September 9, disappeared on stage and went viral on social networks.

A shocked entry to the government. The new Swedish Health Minister Elizabet Lan suddenly lost his consciousness during a press conference on Tuesday, September 9th.

One of the main figures of the Christian Democratic Party, it was launched by Swedish Prime Minister Wolf Cristorson during the opening of the new parliamentary year 2025-2026.

While listening to the other speaker, the 48 -year -old woman was slowly taken forward until the desk was violently hit against her head.

Swedish Health Minister Elizabet Lan collapsed during a press conference. His condition is unclear.

Canceled press conference

The party’s chef, Abba Bush, as well as other officials immediately intervened the minister, who received first aid from security personnel before coming out of the house.

“It wasn’t exactly Tuesday and it could happen when blood sugar falls,” he said after her back shortly after her. The press conference was then canceled.

A minister who passed live during the press conference created an idea, especially if he became the health minister of the Swedish government. Elizabet Lan had a drop in the sugar, then recovered.

It is unclear whether he got treatment after the incident, but he did not seem to be seriously injured despite his impressive fall.

This week is especially important for the new Swedish Health Minister, he was appointed on Tuesday after his predecessor, Aco Ankarberg Johanson’s resignation.