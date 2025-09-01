In Radio France, the strike was withdrawn, unions shouting victory

“It’s a victory”, Rejoice on Radio France’s Trade Union Companies in a general statement on September 1. A week after the new back-to-school strike, the Inter-Union of the public radio has received promises from their management on several claims. Unions challenged a reconstruction project, including a reform of the technicians and directors, as well as the editorial strategy of the network (former France Bloo), whose music playlists and several chronicles will now be produced in Paris. The future of ex-staff at the Ma’wate Station was also a concern, decreasing the area of ​​antenna investigation. The CEO’s strategic project, Sibail Odril, was declared in the spring to face the budget restrictions set by the government earlier in the spring, a 20.5 million euros order.

After the initial meeting with the management that was unhappy with the strikers, the issue of the discussion on Wednesday was true, unions said. The two steps, in particular, are at the center of discussion in recent days: the renovation of the production system, the traditional technician-director, and the technician responsible for the consolidation of the grid create a status of technicians responsible for the Grid. At the first point, the unions have earned that the status only expresses concerns about five positions (initially the opposite of eight), and it is a matter of a balance sheet before spring in the autonomy of FIP. Radio also left the idea of ​​not sending any other technician-director (but only a technician) to capture the outdoor concert under the management of France. Unions reduce the damage to the director’s profession.

From here, about antennas, the most combined in this strike, their programming should restore their autonomy, to their programming. “Local by local,” Announces unions. Basically, all network branches had to apply a single grid structure. “A music program similar to all the stations prepared from Paris was suspended on a clock to move everywhere, where the animators of the stations had to be embedded without too many margins”, Synthesis Reenad Dalmar, selected CFDT. At the end of the discussion, several general structures will be suggested here by management, and each antenna is then chosen to be the most commonly matched with its identity. Developments that will be discussed at stations by the fall.

Regarding the other elements raised by the unions, the management of Radio France has indicated that the staff authorities will be informed about the efficacy of investigating cells and the ability to work in the long term, and the survey of the antenna. Satisfied with the results of the discussion, Sibile Villas sent a message to salute all staff, “Constructive conversations that let us get out of this situation. Union agencies have expressed concern about some internal development projects.