You are Here
Emmanuel Macron returns to the field to inaugurate a Sanofi factory in the Rhône
Breaking news

Emmanuel Macron returns to the field to inaugurate a Sanofi factory in the Rhône

2 min read

The head of state arrived alone at 4:45 p.m. at the site in Neuville-sur-Saône. No minister accompanied him.

Published


Reading time: 1 min

Emmanuel Macron inaugurates a new factory of the pharmaceutical group Sanofi in Neuville-sur-Saône (Rhône), September 10, 2024. (LAURENT CIPRIANI / AFP)

For his first field trip since the dissolution of the Assembly and the political earthquake that followed, Emmanuel Macron inaugurated, on Tuesday, September 10, a factory “futuristic” vaccines and biomedicines from the French group Sanofi, near Lyon.

The head of state arrived alone at 4:45 p.m. at the site in Neuville-sur-Saône (Rhône), which represents an investment of 500 million euros by the group and the state. No minister accompanied him. Michel Barnier, appointed to Matignon on Thursday, is continuing his consultations to find the most stable majority possible and form a government.

This plant, presented as unique in the world, will make it possible to produce up to four vaccines or biomedicines simultaneously and to reconfigure the production lines in a few days or weeks to manufacture others if necessary, Sanofi underlines in a press release. Traditionally, such an industrial site has buildings dedicated to a technology or a product and any change of production platform requires “several months or even several years”.

Sanofi, who had missed the shift towards mRNA vaccines during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, is thus once again positioning itself in the race for innovation. The plant will be operational at the end of 2025, after qualification of the installations and validation of the manufacturing processes, and will enable the creation of 160 jobs.

keywords associated with this article

Source link

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

Related Posts

You May Also Like

Breaking news

The regulated electricity tariff will fall “by at least 10% on February 1”, predicts the Energy Regulatory Commission

3 min read
Politics

French gastronomy in African time

3 min read
Breaking news

These Ukrainians are demanding long-range missiles to be able to strike Russia

3 min read
Politics

At the Mazan rape trial, Dominique Pelicot still absent, the hearing stalls

3 min read