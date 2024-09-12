From George Clooney to Taylor Swift, 5 Times Stars Gave Kamala Harris a Big Boost in the US Presidential Race

Kamala Harris has received the support of Taylor Swift after her first debate with Republican opponent Donald Trump, joining the ranks of other big names in the entertainment industry.

The massive support of the cultural world for the Democratic candidates in the American presidential election is now a tradition. Kamala Harris’ campaign has demonstrated this for several weeks with the declarations of support from many stars. The post-debate announcement support from the American megastar Taylor Swift’s Wednesday, September 11, is the latest in a series of big-name endorsements.

A look back at these key supporters who are shaping the campaign of Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Waltz.

1 Future “brat” in chief

It is July 22, 2024. A few hours earlier, US President Joe Biden announced her withdrawal from the presidential race and her support for her vice president Kamala Harris to take over as Democrat. British singer Charli XCXwho released his album in June Brat and inspired the “Brat summer”, post SO “Kamala IS brat” (Kamala is a brat.) She is certainly one of the first to show her support for Harris at this point.

Kamala Harris’ campaign, which has just opened its account on the social network, is quickly reappropriating the term and taking up the color code associated with it, green. “Brat”, whose meaning is given by the eponymous song, can be assimilated to a form of coolness. The adjective is naturally associated with Kamala Harris’ cheerful nature and the result, on a green background “Brat”, is making the rounds on the web.

2 George Clooney’s support

The position taken by comedian and producer George Clooney was expected. The artist, who hosted fundraisers for the Biden campaign, has a voice that carries among Democrats and beyond. Especially since on July 10, he had split from an editorial to ask President Biden to consider withdrawing from the presidential race to give his party a chance of winning. His request echoed a concern in the Democratic camp since Joe Biden’s disastrous performance against Trump last JuneThe president’s state of health then worries his supporters.

George Clooney’s endorsement of Kamala Harris arrives via a statement to CNN. He then assures that he will do “all that is in (son) power to support Vice President Harris“.

3 Beyoncé Allows Use of Her Song “Freedom”

Freedomfrom the album Lemonadeis the official anthem of Kamala Harris’ campaign. In July, CNN reported that the Democratic candidate’s entourage confirmed “that his team had obtained permission from Beyoncé’s representatives to use the song throughout her presidential campaign.”

The song has been a staple since her entrances at her rallies. It is also the soundtrack to the campaign video where Kamala Harris introduces herself to Americans.

The rumor, denied by the campaign teameven announced the presence of Queen B at the Democratic convention last August. The political event brought together big names from the world of entertainment.

4 Stars shower at the Democratic convention

Stevie Wonder, Pink, John Legend, Sheila E, Lil Jon, Patti LaBelle and The Chicks are some of the artists who have performed during the Democratic convention from August 19 to 22 in Chicago.

Among the masters of ceremonies who took turns during these four days, the stars of the hit series Scandal whose intrigues took place in the White House, the actors Kerry Washington et Tony Goldwyn.

As crisis communications specialist Olivia Pope and President Fritzgerald Grant (“Olitz” to fans), they embody the sexiest couple in American politics on screen. And they did not fail to put their popularity to the service of the Democratic cause during the political rally.

5 Taylor Swift, a mega “Childless Cat Lady” for Harris

“I will be voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election. I am voting for Kamala Harris because she fights for the rights and causes that I believe need a warrior to defend.”, wrote Taylor Swift on her Instagram account. The message was posted minutes after the end of the first Harris-Trump debate, which political observers said was largely dominated by the Democrat.

This support, hoped for by any candidate in the American presidential election for several years, is excellent news for the Democrats. It assures them of an ear on the young girls. Friendship bracelets with the names of Harris and Waltz are already available for Swifties, the large community of fans some of whom were already won over to the Kamala Harris cause.

Taylor Swift’s support is also a dig at the Republican campaign, including a comment by JD Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate, about childless women who have cats (“Childless Cat Ladies”). Along with a photo of herself holding a cat, Taylor Swift signed off her post with “Childless Cat Lady”.

The term, which has resurfaced in recent months, was used by JD Vance in an interview with Fox News. The Republican, then a candidate for the Senate, protests against the fact that the United States is run by Democrats, oligarchs and “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are unhappy in their own lives and the choices they’ve made, and who therefore want to make the rest of the country unhappy too,” reports the American public media NPR (link in English). He had cited among others, Kamala Harris whose supporters do not fail to point out that she raised the children of her husband, Douglas Emhoff. They affectionately call her “Momala”.

Before Taylor Swift, Kamala Harris could count on thousands of “Childless Cat Lady” who do not appreciate at all being indexed on a subject as sensitive as motherhood. Especially since reproductive rights are one of the major subjects of this American campaign. Kamala Harris has made it a priority in a country where abortion is now called into question since the Supreme Court ruling who revoked Roe v. Wade. It guaranteed the right to abortion for American women. Today, this is left to the discretion of each state.