Journalist Didier Roustan, charismatic football commentator, dies at the age of 66

A former pillar of the early days of the show “Téléfoot”, the journalist from the L’Equipe channel died on Wednesday at the age of 66.

It is a figure of football journalism who has passed away. Journalist Didier Roustan died on Wednesday, September 11, at the age of 66. The announcement was first made by the mayor of Cannes, David Lisnard, the city where he grew up, before being confirmed by his employer. The team.

I learned with emotion of the death of Didier Roustan. A passionate Cannes player, attached to the red and white, he loved football, above all the beautiful game and the beautiful stories. He had invented a new television language around the round ball, filled with positive spirit and poetry. pic.twitter.com/NVyb4oqY7F — David Lisnard (@davidlisnard) September 11, 2024

Born in Brazzaville, this football enthusiast had worn the hats of reporter, commentator and columnist during his career. Described in 2023 by his colleague Carine Galli as “passionate, unpredictable and generous”Didier Roustan published his autobiography that year, entitled Puzzle (Marabout). The Cannes native had an early start, at 18, as an intern in the sports editorial department of TF1, in 1976, where he made a place for himself in particular in the flagship program “Téléfoot”.

At the age of 21, he took his place behind a microphone to commentate on the Sweden-France match on September 5, 1979, alongside Pierre Cangioni. Having also worked for Canal +, where he presented the France Télévisions sports show “Stade 2” for three years, Didier Roustan joined L’Equipe TV – which became Chaîne L’Equipe – in the 2000s.