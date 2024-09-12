The impossible life of the key witness, almost ten years after the events

November 13 attacks: the impossible life of a key witness, almost ten years after the events The young woman who helped locate the terrorists of November 13, 2015, is once again warning of the daily difficulties she faces because of her status as a “protected witness.” (November 13 attacks: the impossible life of a key witness, almost ten years after the events)

The young woman who helped locate the terrorists of November 13, 2015, is once again warning of the daily difficulties she faces because of her status as a “protected witness.”

A RAID assault in the middle of the night on a street in Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis) just a few days after the attacks of November 13, 2015. Two terrorists were then eliminated, including the leader of the group, Abdelhamid Abaaoud. The commando was able to be located thanks to a providential witness: a young woman we will call SoniaThe state creates the status of “protected witness” to ensure his safety.

A life under constraint that she had agreed to describe to us three years ago. Since then, nothing has changed. “Today she doesn’t have a passport”underlines her lawyer, Me Samia Maktouf, who indicates that to move, Sonia “is forced to spend hours while we identify her person”. Sonia also fears for her safety.

According to several sources, the young woman is having difficulty complying with the very restrictive security rules imposed by her status. The Ministry of the Interior assures that everything is being done to protect this key witness, who receives an allowance of 1,280 euros per month.