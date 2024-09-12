You are Here
the paracetamol battle in France
Breaking news

the paracetamol battle in France

1 min read

Published


Video length: 4 min

Health: the paracetamol battle in France

Health: the paracetamol battle in France
Health: the paracetamol battle in France
(France 2)

Doliprane will soon be sold by its owner, Sanofi. The French pharmaceutical giant wants to part with it and could leave it in the hands of a foreign investment fund.

In a Sanofi factory in Calvados, more than a million boxes of Doliprane are produced every day. For how much longer, the employees of the site wonder? “We don’t know at all what’s going on”laments an employee. The best-selling drug in France could thus pass into the hands of a foreign investment fund. A long-standing project of Sanofi, but since then, no additional information has been revealed.

Could the manufacture of Doliprane be transferred to foreign ownership? A sensitive issue as Emmanuel Macron considers the pharmaceutical sector to be strategic since the Covid crisis. Another risk is the increase in the selling price of Doliprane, and this is partly due to the profile of potential buyers. Sanofi claims to have not yet decided anything. The pharmaceutical giant says it is studying different scenarios.

Non-exhaustive list.

keywords associated with this article

Source link

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

Related Posts

You May Also Like

Breaking news

The regulated electricity tariff will fall “by at least 10% on February 1”, predicts the Energy Regulatory Commission

3 min read
Politics

French gastronomy in African time

3 min read
Breaking news

These Ukrainians are demanding long-range missiles to be able to strike Russia

3 min read
Politics

At the Mazan rape trial, Dominique Pelicot still absent, the hearing stalls

3 min read