the paracetamol battle in France

Doliprane will soon be sold by its owner, Sanofi. The French pharmaceutical giant wants to part with it and could leave it in the hands of a foreign investment fund.

In a Sanofi factory in Calvados, more than a million boxes of Doliprane are produced every day. For how much longer, the employees of the site wonder? “We don’t know at all what’s going on”laments an employee. The best-selling drug in France could thus pass into the hands of a foreign investment fund. A long-standing project of Sanofi, but since then, no additional information has been revealed.

Could the manufacture of Doliprane be transferred to foreign ownership? A sensitive issue as Emmanuel Macron considers the pharmaceutical sector to be strategic since the Covid crisis. Another risk is the increase in the selling price of Doliprane, and this is partly due to the profile of potential buyers. Sanofi claims to have not yet decided anything. The pharmaceutical giant says it is studying different scenarios.

