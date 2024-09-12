There is a “democratic emergency” to safeguard the right to information, according to the States General of Information, which are making their recommendations

Launched in October 2023, the States General of Information will present its conclusions on Thursday. They list 15 proposals, in particular to combat disinformation.

The States General of Information wanted by Emmanuel Macron will submit their proposals on Thursday, September 12 for “protect and develop the right to information”. According to the report that franceinfo was able to consult, there is “a democratic emergency” to safeguard this right to information.

Launched in October 2023, these States General worked for nine months, confronting “a multiplicity of points of view”. Despite “divergences or nuances” in the expressions, there emerges a “deep general concern” speakers. “It is urgent to intervene to prevent a deterioration in the quality of information, this being the condition of a preserved public space”write the authors of the report, which points out “a risk of information collapse”.

The report notes that the information, “independent, verified story of reality”is today “marginalized” and that journalists are increasingly “impoverished”. As for public space, it is “polarized” by the acceleration of algorithms on social networks. “many forces” work to “discredit” information through the use of networks as a weapon of “disinformation or misinformation”The authors of the report also warn about the deployment of artificial intelligence which offers “promising prospects” but also include “risks” for the production and reception of information. Finally, according to the report, the privatization and capture of the tool by a number “very restricted” very large companies and their closed model “limit pluralism and the freedom to choose one’s source”.

Faced with this “information chaos” who threatens, “The time has come to safeguard the right to information for those who create it, and to develop the right to information for those for whom it is intended”the report argues. To address these concerns, the Estates General propose a set of measures which constitute “a general and ambitious policy to safeguard public space in the era of networks and AI”They set out an action plan in 15 proposals for “preserve French public space and contribute to the construction of European public space”.

The authors of the report first recommend making critical thinking and media education a priority in schools. They want to increase the share of critical thinking and fact-based education in school curricula, and to generalize media and information education. For example, they encourage the creation of a web radio in each middle school. In the face of the proliferation of disinformation, they believe that large-scale awareness-raising must be implemented in schools, universities, and businesses, including actions aimed at decision-makers, journalists, and civil servants.

The report also advocates for the generalization of ethical charters within the news media, in particular to restore trust with citizens. To improve media governance, it proposes appointing, in multimedia groups, an independent director to the board of directors to ensure independence and the prevention of conflicts of interest.

On this independence of editorial staff, the report hopes that the shareholder of a media outlet will be held “to inform the editorial staff of its intention to appoint a new editorial director, within a timeframe allowing representative organisations to express their point of view”This proposal follows in particular the strike at JDD in the summer of 2023 against the arrival as director of Geoffroy Lejeune, marked by the extreme right. This had brought back the question of a mandatory approval procedure by each editorial office.

Noting that a “excessive degree of concentration harms the expression of plurality” information, the report also recommends ensuring media pluralism in the context of concentration operations. It also advocates strengthening the protection of the confidentiality of journalists’ sources and legislating against gagging procedures that aim to discourage editorial offices from investigating large industrial groups.

The report of the States General of Information also focuses on the financing of public audiovisual media. It underlines “broad support” French people in the public audiovisual service, the “fortes performances” antenna audience, “the variety of formats” et “fact-checking work” editorial offices. The abolition of the royalty in 2022 “requires finding the conditions for sustainable financing that matches the essential contribution of the public service”the authors write.

According to them, the transitional regime based on the allocation of a fraction of the VAT product “does not in itself guarantee predictability of resources over time”. They see it as a “democratic issue, to protect public broadcasting from political hazards”The States General are calling for a mechanism of “levy on revenue”already used for financing the European Union and local authorities, a mechanism which, according to the report, provides additional guarantees in terms of financing and independence of the public audiovisual service.

At the European level, the States General of Information are finally in favour of a European recognition of the right to information and the establishment of an effective pluralism of algorithms. The fight against disinformation at the European level must be consolidated and the responsibilities of the large platforms in the fight against disinformation and cyberbullying must be made effective.

These conclusions for political leaders and industry players will be delivered on Thursday morning at the headquarters of the Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE), in the presence of citizens who contributed to these States General (EGI). Since their launch on October 3, 2023, more than 4,000 people have participated online on the Cese website, 174 experts and media personalities have been heard, and 22 consultations in mainland France and overseas have been organized.