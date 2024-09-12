You are Here
VIDEO. What are the two-euro wines offered at fairs organized by major retailers worth?
VIDEO. What are the two-euro wines offered at fairs organized by major retailers worth?

Consumption: low-priced wines are gaining followers

(France 2)

It is not always easy to find your way among all the offers on the shelves concerning wines. What are the low-cost vintages worth? How to avoid the pitfalls? Elements of answers.

It is a ritual that is now well established in the world of mass distribution. At the start of each school year, brands offer during their wine fair hundreds of different wines with many low prices, often ranging from five euros to around ten euros per bottle.

But what are these cheap wines really worth? To find out, the France Télévisions teams had Philippe Faure-Brac, crowned best sommelier in the world in 1992, taste three bottles for two euros or less. Their good value for money surprised this professional in the sector. “It’s surprising to have these prices, because these wines are correct. It’s nice for the consumer who wants to have a simple wine”he judges.

But to achieve such low prices, the large retailers are not only cutting their margins, but also the purchase price to winegrowers. While in France, wine consumption continues to fall, many of them are forced to sell at a loss.

This is the case of Bastien Mercier, a winegrower in the Bordeaux region: each 900-litre barrel is bought from him for between 600 and 1000 euros. But “below 1300 euros per barrel, we do not reach the cost price”he laments.

Along with other winegrowers, he denounces these prices, which do not cover production costs. “The supermarkets are asking for the cheapest wines. It’s a free-for-all. But at these prices, it’s the death of winegrowers.”warns Didier Cousiney, spokesperson for the Viti 33 collective. They therefore advise avoiding intermediaries and choosing bottles bearing the words “owner harvester”.

