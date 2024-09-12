“We must work together,” Michel Barnier tells Renaissance MPs

This live broadcast is now over.

“To face the serious moment our country finds itself in, we must work together.” This is what Michel Barnier declared on Tuesday, September 10, during the parliamentary day of Renaissance deputies and their fellow senators, in Rosny-sur-Seine (Yvelines). “I will respect all sensitivities within your group, and I am happy to see today that my political family is not the only one to be rich in several sensitivities”he added. Earlier in the day, former Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, chairman of the Macronist group, promised “to be in a construction logic”.

Michel Barnier continues his consultations. LThe new Prime Minister received in the morning Marc Fesneau, president of the MoDem group in the National Assembly, Stéphane Séjourné, secretary general of the Renaissance party, and Hervé Marseille, president of the Union centriste group in the Senate.

Manuel Bompard promises a motion of censure. Guest of the “4 Truths” on France 2, The coordinator of La France Insoumise called “all deputies to vote for this motion of censure” and to reject the policies of the new government. He claims that the appointment of the Prime Minister is “a denial of the results of the last legislative elections”.

Republicans ready to return to government. “The Prime Minister seems to have adopted our proposals and I believe that we will be able to participate in the government.”confided Gérard Larcher, the president of the Senate, in an interview with Figaro. “This seems logical to me because the dialogue that we have established with Michel Barnier is fluid and I have no doubt that he can provide us with the necessary guarantees.”