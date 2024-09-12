After a sharp slowdown, fundraising by French start-ups is stabilizing

End of the roller coaster. After a peak in the first half of 2022, French start-up fundraising had experienced a sudden slowdown. The first six months of 2024 finally mark the end of the hemorrhage. With 4.26 billion euros raised in the first half of the year, French start-ups are reproducing the same performance as in 2023, from January to June, according to a report published on Wednesday, September 11, by the EY firm and the France Digitale organization. But the records of two years ago are now far away: 8.39 billion euros were raised in the first half of 2022 and 13.49 billion over twelve months.

Read also | Article reserved for our subscribers French Tech hopes for a rebound in 2024, after a dark year Add to your selections

France also confirmed its position as the second most attractive place in Europe for venture capital. Of course, the United Kingdom remained firmly at the top of this ranking in the first half of the year, with 8.5 billion euros raised in the first six months of the year, compared to 7 billion a year earlier. But Germany, in third place, is increasingly distanced, accumulating only 3.65 billion euros, compared to 4.15 billion a year earlier.

If “French Tech” manages to get by, the results appear to be mixed. Certainly, the French ecosystem can congratulate itself on some major operations: Mistral AI (600 million euros), Electra (300 million), HysetCo (200 million), H Company (200 million), Pigment (135 million). The total of fundraisings of more than 100 million euros reached 1.5 billion over six months, an increase of 54%. On the other hand, fundraisings of 10 million to 100 million are down by more than 20% in value and volume. Financings below 10 million euros continue to grow in amount (+3%), as well as in number (+15%).

Ecological transition, software, health and AI

All things considered, the average amount of funding rounds has fallen over the past half-year, from 2.8 million to 2.5 million, and the outlook is not particularly favourable. While raising funds remains the preferred option for French start-ups to finance themselves (47%) in the coming year – compared to only 0.2% who hope to be able to go public – financing capacities are tending to diminish, and investors are becoming more cautious. Nearly half of them are setting aside between 20% and 40% of their capital for refinancing start-ups already in their portfolio.

Another weakness highlighted by the report is the small number of players capable of financing very large operations. Half of the funds present on the French scene have less than 250 million euros under management, the report notes.

You have 23.62% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.