French gastronomy in African time

Mikate (donut), black garlic mayonnaise, dibi spices, and cassava waffle, cowpea bean hummus, made by chef Hugues Mbenda, at the Kin restaurant, in Marseille, on August 31, 2024. YOHANNE LAMOULÈRE / FUZZY TREND FOR “LE MONDE”

The moment is joyous and almost historic. On August 31, at Kin (for “Kinshasa”), a semi-gastronomic Marseille restaurant with Congolese inspirations, there are four chefs of African origin busy in the kitchen cooking up old hip-hop hits. There is Hugues Mbendathe owner of this Phocaean establishment with a ceiling punctuated with ferns and walls decorated with Bassa characters. But also, hair protected by a wax scarf, the media Anto Cocagneaka “Le Chef Anto”, who has just opened Baraka, a delicatessen in the 15the district of Paris. Not forgetting Patrick N’Diaye, at the helm of the bistronomic Okra, in Bordeaux, and Senda Waguena, who runs the Racines restaurant, in Etretat (Seine-Maritime).

Together, they prepare the evening meal: crispy cassava waffle; melting leeks with smoked parmesan mousse; duck ravioli placed as if weightless on an emulsion of taro, a delicious root vegetable. The exercise should logically turn into cacophony and scuffles, but everything goes smoothly, as if these cooks who are working together for the first time had known each other for a long time.

“We speak the same languages’enthousiasme Senda Waguena. When I work with European chefs, it takes a good month to get organized. Here, we agreed on a specific menu yesterday, and everything is going well. Hugues, who helped me with my plates, knew instinctively that I wanted to season them with smoked fish rather than salt, and flavor my ravioli with onion, ginger, garlic and chili pepper – a basic combination in West African cuisine. And, of course, I didn’t have to explain to him what taro was!

The four chefs are brought together at the initiative of Vérane Frédiani, who watches them in the room while sipping a Congolese pepper gin. This author and documentary filmmaker is celebrating the publication of her latest work that evening, Africa cooks in France (Ed. de La Martinière, 272 pages, 29.90 euros), for which she traveled across France and conducted extensive interviews with twenty chefs. Georgiana Viou (starred in Nîmes), Jules Niang (owner of Petit Ogre, in Lyon) and other talents are expected among the guests.

From left to right: Chefs Anto Cocagne, Patrick N’Diaye, Hughes Mbenda and Senda Waguena, in Marseille, August 31, 2024. YOHANNE LAMOULÈRE / FUZZY TREND FOR “LE MONDE”

“These professionals of African origin have long been eclipsed by tenors, who are still predominantly white men.note Vérane Frédiani. But today, it is also this diaspora that is writing a new chapter in French gastronomy. Its representatives are struggling to shine because banks are not investing in them. As a result, they do not have the budget to invest in an establishment or pay a photographer to present their dishes well, or a press officer.

