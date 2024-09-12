How Archaeologists Found Video Game Pioneer Dona Bailey’s Lost Game

Computer Theatre is a video game that starts by asking us to choose between three characters – Cathy, Beth and Kent. A video game that, like a book where you are the hero with a non-linear narrative, tells an interactive story, asks us to read newspaper clippings and dialogues, to make choices, to interact with other characters. Computer Theatre is a video game and yet it doesn’t exist.

In reality, this is a prototype of a game. Commodore 64 never made public, developed in 1984 on behalf of the Activision studio and unearthed by a team “digital archaeologists”. “It all started a bit by chance”recalls Katie Biittner, an anthropologist at MacEwan University in Alberta, Canada, whose study, which The World was able to consult, will be released in December in the specialist journal ROMchip. “It was Paul Allen Newell, who worked as a graphic designer and video game programmer, who told me about this old project he had participated in.”

Alongside Carl Therrien, professor of video game history at the University of Montreal, and John Aycock, computer science specialist at the University of Calgary (Alberta), Katie Biittner sets out on the trail of the lost game: together, and with the help of Paul Allen Newell, they unearth written notes, exchanges of letters, printouts on accordion paper, but also twenty-one floppy disks containing 262 files. “There were multiple copies of different versions of the game coderaconte John Aycock. We were able to put them together pretty quickly to run Computer Theatre on a program emulating the Commodore 64. Fortunately, the prototype was already quite advanced, even almost finished.

“Holding things together,” one of several working names for the prototype now known as “Computer Theatre,” is running on a program that emulates the capabilities of the Commodore 64, a popular microcomputer of the 1980s. ROMCHIP

Real or digital excavations

This excavation work applied to video games, or archeogamingis a science that is still recent, theorized in 2013 by archaeologist Andrew Reinhard. Sometimes literal excavations, when researchers go digging in the New Mexico desert to find mythical stocks of unsold goods. Digital excavations when they follow the traces left by players in the virtual universes they have traveled through for years. Other research focuses more on the code of a game and identifies how it is reused in later works. Andrew Reinhard makes a telling parallel: “It’s a bit like finding the remains of an ancient city. We see how more modern cities were built around it and were inspired by previous civilizations.”

