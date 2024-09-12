In “The Trial of the Dog”, director Laetitia Dosch as a lawyer for lost causes

Avril Lucciane (Laetitia Dosch) and Dariuch (François Damiens) in “Le Procès du chien”, by Laetitia Dosch. THE JOKERS

We remember the first time we saw Laetitia Dosch, it was in The Battle of Solferino (2013), Justine Triet’s first feature film: the filmmaker brilliantly captured her allure as a young woman who was ontologically overwhelmed by the times, by everything she had to do, by the torrent of thoughts that always seemed to assail her. A little bit in the clouds, a little bit anxious, a little bit aware of all that and playing just enough to make it beautiful to watch – if we had to find a model of exquisite clumsiness for her, it would be Diane Keaton.

Since this role, films, plays and beautiful roles have followed one another at an unperturbed pace. In 2018, here she is directing a show, Hateher much-noticed “attempt at a duet with a horse”: on stage, she is naked and soliloquizing next to a majestic white horse. The show gave direction to her desire as an actress. A desire to play with something other than humans, to tune her acting to a real otherness.

Longing for desire with The Trial of the Doghis first feature film presented at Cannes in the section A certain look, and happy winner of a (rather predictable) Palm Dog. Inspired by a true story, the story takes place in Lausanne where Dosch is Avril, a lawyer specializing in lost causes. Tired of her failures, she promises herself to win her next case which happens to be the defense of a dog, Cosmos, a repeat offender who bit a woman in the face and, in doing so, must be euthanized. A decision that his visually impaired master, Dariuch (François Damiens, a very canine actor), refuses.

Desire for chaos

Motivated by this case and determined that her client should escape the death penalty, Avril will give this trial a media dimension that opens up a maelstrom of arguments and counter-arguments. Poor Cosmos, who had asked for nothing, finds himself treated like any other defendant, the object of all the discursive delirium on the part of both sides. As if this great shambles were not enough, Laetitia Dosch never stops developing the subplots: a romance with the dog handler (Jean-Pascal Zadi), a very young neighbor who tries to escape his violent home, Metoo and ecology inviting themselves to the discussion table – what if Cosmos were a misogynistic dog?

In The dog trialtwo desires collide: the desire for pedagogy and clarity, opening onto a great legal-philosophical dissertation. Who is the dog for the man? On the other hand, we can guess an equally sincere desire for chaos, to fill the film with discordant characters, actors who are not used to meeting: Damiens, Zadi, the dog, Anne Dorval, brilliantly excessive, as a great lawyer with a Trumpian air. Between chaos and pedagogy, the film gets a little lost, mutates into a trial of an era that judicializes everything and anything, where we debate everything, anyhow, where all subjects get tangled up and tied up in knots.

