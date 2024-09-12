You are Here
In the West Bank, five dead in Israeli strikes in Tubas, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent
Politics

In the West Bank, five dead in Israeli strikes in Tubas, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent

1 min read

People assess the site of Israeli strikes in which Palestinians were killed, in Tubas, West Bank, September 11, 2024.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported on Wednesday, September 11, five deaths in Israeli strikes in Tubas, in the West Bank, its spokesman Ahmed Jibril told Agence France-Presse (AFP). These deaths are “the result of Israeli bombings against a group of citizens in Tubas”the spokesman said.

AFP was unable to independently confirm the toll. The Red Crescent said the strikes took place near the Al-Tawhid mosque in Tubas.

L’Israeli army has, for his part, affirmed “currently carrying out anti-terrorist activities in the Tubas and Tamoun regions” and that one of its planes had “hit an armed terrorist cell” in the Tubas area in the northern West Bank.

At the end of August, Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Tubas, as well as against the neighbouring towns of Jenin and Tulkarem and their refugee camps, where armed groups fighting against the Israeli occupation are particularly active.

The World with AFP

