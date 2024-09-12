judicial investigation opened, suspect still wanted

Rally in tribute to Lilian Dejean, a 49-year-old cleaning agent, shot dead following a road accident in Grenoble on September 9, 2024. OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP

The identity card of the suspect in the murder of Lilian Dejean, a municipal employee killed on Sunday, September 8 in Grenoble, was found in his wrecked car, prosecutor Eric Vaillant said Tuesday evening, who is preparing to open a judicial investigation. This should be opened on Wednesday for “murder of a person carrying out a public service mission, unintentional injuries and hit and run”, reported on X the Grenoble prosecutor, confirming information from BFMTV.

An identity document bearing the suspect’s name was found in the rented Audi RS3 registered in Poland, which caused the accident Sunday morning in the center of Grenoble. It allowed investigators to identify this 25-year-old man as the rental company of the vehicle, according to information from the daily newspaper The Dauphiné Libéréconfirmed to the press by the prosecutor.

Earlier, Mr. Vaillant had specified that the man, still actively sought, had been prohibited from possessing a weapon following a trial for violence. Known for “theft, violence and drug trafficking”he was incarcerated at the Varces remand center (Isère) in June 2023 when he beat up another prisoner with five fellow inmates. The latter almost lost an eye, according to The Dauphiné Libéré. Tried in August 2023 for this violence, he was sentenced to four months in prison with a ban on owning a weapon for five years. A week after his return to prison, he was involved in new violence for which he was due to be tried on October 3.

Several searches

The man is suspected of having shot a municipal agent on Sunday morning who wanted to prevent him from fleeing after a traffic accident. Lilian Dejean, a 49-year-old cleaning agent, died, hit by two bullets in the chest. Initial information had suggested that the suspect was drunk at the time of the incident, but “Nothing is certain about this and we only have presumptions. In the absence of control immediately after the accident, it is impossible to say at this stage.”according to the prosecutor.

The police have carried out several searches since Sunday, notably in Saint-Martin-d’Hères, in the suburbs of Grenoble, where the suspect was domiciled. No one has been taken into custody, according to the prosecutor’s office. The city of Grenoble and the victim’s colleagues, in shock, paid several tributes to Lilian Dejean on Monday.

