Taylor Swift announces her support for Kamala Harris against Donald Trump

Two months before a very polarized election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, American superstar Taylor Swift made her choice on Wednesday, September 11, by announcing her support for the Democratic candidate. She revealed her vote in an Instagram post just after the end of the debate between the two American presidential candidates.

Read also | Live, Trump-Harris debate: relive the duel between the two candidates for the American presidential election

In a message “liked” by nearly 6 million people, the pop singer explains that she chose Mme Harris, because she “fights for the causes and rights I believe in”. “I think she is a gifted and strong leader.”Taylor Swift added in a lengthy message, which she signed « childless cat lady » (« cat lady without child ») and which is embellished with a photo of her with her cat. A direct reference to a controversial statement marked by misogynistic clichés by Donald Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, targeting childless women.

His message is also a response to a post shared in mid-August by Donald Trump on his platform Truth Social, which shows in an image that was supposedly created by artificial intelligence Taylor Swift dressed in an Uncle Sam costume asking her fans to vote for Trump. The former president then commented on it by writing: “I accept!” In her post published on Wednesday, the singer deplores the fact that she was “falsely attributed support for Donald Trump’s candidacy through the use of AI (artificial intelligence) ».

Read also | Article reserved for our subscribers "Comments on Taylor Swift's influence are indicative of the polarization of American politics"

This situation, which “combines my fears about AI and the dangers of spreading misinformation”, “brought me to the conclusion that I had to be very transparent about my real choices in this election as a voter”explained the star. “The easiest way to combat misinformation is to tell the truth”she added.

Taylor Swift Calls on Everyone to ‘Do Your Own Research on the Issues’ in This Election

If she has not explicitly invited the « Swifties » – named after her fans, known for their unwavering support – to emulate her, she called on everyone to “do your own research on the issues and positions of these candidates on the subjects that matter to you,” and to register on the electoral rolls.

“I am extremely grateful to Taylor Swift”Kamala Harris’ running mate Tim Walz responded on MSNBC. For the Democratic governor of Minnesota, “This is the kind of courageous act America needs. When someone like Taylor Swift speaks out so clearly, it’s an opportunity.”.

Read also | Article reserved for our subscribers Offensive, Kamala Harris asserts herself during the debate against Donald Trump

The 34-year-old singer – who began her career in country music, popular with conservatives – had until now been rather cautious on political issues: in 2016, she remained silent during the presidential election won by Donald Trump, but gave her support to Democratic candidates in elections in her home state of Tennessee in 2018.

She went on to support Joe Biden in 2020 and champion messages of openness towards LGBT+ communities in her songs, also condemning the decision by the conservative-majority US Supreme Court to overturn the federal guarantee of abortion rights in the United States.