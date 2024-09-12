The European Commission calls on France to “make up for” its “delay”

Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson in kyiv, Ukraine, May 6, 2024. MAKSYM MUZYCHENKO-KISHKA / REUTERS

The European Commission called on Wednesday 11 September for a “new impulse” in favor of renewable energies, particularly in France, which “did not meet its objectives”. Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson, who presented an annual report on the subject, recalled that Europe must always achieve its overall target of 42.5% renewable energy in the energy mix by 2030.

“Some members, including France, have not yet met their targets. The Commission is continuing to engage with the French authorities to make up for this delay and ensure that France meets its commitments.”she insisted.

Paris already pinned in December 2023 by the Commission

For several years, France has been boasting to Brussels about its nuclear energy “decarbonized”. But it has still not reached the objectives, set in 2009, of having 23% renewable energy in its final energy consumption by 2020.

Paris had already been criticized in December by the Commission for having submitted a draft “National Integrated Energy-Climate Plan” (Pniec) setting a target of 33% renewables by 2030, instead of the 44% required by a 2018 directive.

The report published on Wednesday recalls that the share of renewable energies continues to “vary considerably” according to the Member States. Sweden (66% in 2022), Finland (47.9%), Latvia (43.3%) and Denmark (41.6%) use them a lot, while Belgium, Ireland, Luxembourg and Malta are the countries where they are the least developed (less than 14% of the mix).