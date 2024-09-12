Typhoon Yagi causes flooding, landslides in Thailand

A flooded street after Typhoon Yagi hit, in Hanoi, Vietnam, September 11, 2024. KHANH VU / REUTERS

Floods and landslides triggered by Typhoon Yagi have killed four people in northern Thailand, the government said on Wednesday (September 11).

Two people were killed in a landslide in Chiang Mai province, and two others in unspecified circumstances in Chiang Rai province, according to officials from the disaster management department.

Nearly 9,000 families affected by the floods will soon receive aid, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said. The health ministry said medical staff, volunteers and rescue teams had been deployed to help the elderly.

About 29 people have been killed in disasters linked to heavy rains since the start of Thailand’s monsoon season in July, according to the Thai Rescue Operations Department.

143 dead and 58 missing in Vietnam

Heavy rains are expected until Tuesday, September 17, the national weather forecasting service warned.

As Thailand mourns its first deaths linked to Typhoon Yagi, Vietnam reported on Wednesday 143 dead and 58 missing since the passage of the powerful storm, which made landfall on Saturday near Haiphong, before weakening on Sunday.

About 210,000 hectares of crops were destroyed, officials from Vietnam’s agriculture ministry said. Authorities did not say whether the new death toll included the landslide that left 22 dead and 73 missing in Lao Cai province.

